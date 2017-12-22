Submarine Sailors Get Christmas Spirit With Toys for Tots

By Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Hoskins, Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

GROTON, Conn., Dec. 22, 2017 — Crew members assigned to the Navy’s Virginia-class, fast attack submarine, PCU Colorado, participated in the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program Dec. 18-20 here.

The Colorado, which was launched about this time last year, is in precommissioned, or PCU, status. The submarine will become the USS Colorado during its commissioning ceremony in spring 2018.

Contributing to Toys for Tots

Members of Colorado's First Class Petty Officer Association came up with the idea to participate in the Toys for Tots holiday campaign. The crew was able to return to their home port with just a few days left to shop and donate in order to meet the Toys for Tot's delivery deadline for this year's Christmas holiday.

"This is the first time [the] Colorado participated in Toys for Tots," said Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Gold, who’s also the Colorado’s FCPOA president. "Colorado is a new vessel; we are getting commissioned in March, so this is just the start of a tradition that will continue throughout Colorado's life span.”

Gold added, “Having the charity event was pretty impressive -- to see the crew come together in a short amount of time. As the season comes around next year we plan to expand our efforts to increase donations.

Gift, Cash Donations

Crew members donated two dozen assorted gifts and a $200 cash donation to the Toys for Tots program through the Marine Corps League’s Thames River Detachment.

The Marine Corps League is a nonprofit organization that’s been chartered by Congress.

“We really appreciate the Colorado's donations and all the donations from Navy families and commands from Naval Sub Base New London,” said Thames River Detachment Commandant Patrick McMahon.

McMahon said the effects of donating one gift helps tremendously in executing the Toys for Tots mission and goal to deliver through a new toy at Christmas a message of hope to economically disadvantaged children.

The Colorado's donations will be distributed to help fulfill the local community’s Toys for Tots request.