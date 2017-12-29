DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2017 — Defense Secretary James N. Mattis called the Kuwaiti defense minister today to congratulate him on his new position and expressed appreciation for the longstanding strategic partnership between the United States and Kuwait, grounded in the 1991 liberation of the nation, according to a statement released by Pentagon press operations.

Mattis thanked his counterpart, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah for Kuwait's commitment to and hospitality toward hosting U.S. Troops.

The secretary also recognized the legacy of trust between the two nations, the statement said.