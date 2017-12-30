Mattis, Qatari Senior Official Discuss Defense Issues

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2017 — During a Dec. 28 phone conversation, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis congratulated Qatar Minister of Defense Khalid Al-Attiyah for the minister’s promotion to deputy prime minister, according to a statement released by Pentagon press operations.

Mattis also conveyed his commitment to strengthening their partnership as the Qatari minister will retain his duties as minister of defense, the statement said.