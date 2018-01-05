Mattis, South Korean Counterpart Discuss Alliance Issues

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2018 — Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo spoke on the phone today to discuss a range of matters pertaining to the U.S.-South Korean alliance, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the call, White said Mattis and Song “recognized the dangers of North Korea’s reckless and unlawful behavior, which goes against the strong consensus of the international community, as reflected in multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

Reaffirming U.S. Commitment

The two leaders affirmed the strength of their nations’ alliance, and Mattis reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea using the full spectrum of U.S. capabilities, White said.

Mattis and Song discussed the importance of strong international support for diplomatic actions to resolve the North Korean threat, White added, and noted the upcoming Ministerial Meeting of Sending States scheduled for Jan. 15-16 in Vancouver, British Columbia.