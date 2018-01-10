Department of Defense
U.S. Airstrikes Kill Senior Terrorists in Yemen

U.S. Central Command

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2018 — Several key al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula leaders were killed in recent U.S. airstrikes in Yemen, U.S. Central Command officials reported today.

U.S. forces continue sustained counterterrorism operations in Yemen against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, in coordination with Yemen’s government, to degrade these groups’ ability to hold territory and coordinate external attacks, officials said.

Habib al-Sana’ani was killed in an airstrike Dec. 19 in Marib governorate. He was an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula deputy arms facilitator and an intermediary with ties to senior leaders of the group who was responsible for facilitating the movement of weapons, explosives and finances into northern Marib and al-Bayda governorates.

External operations facilitator Miqdad al Sana’ani was killed Dec. 15 during an airstrike in al-Bayda governorate.

Abu Umar al-Sana’ani, an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula Dawah committee member, was killed Nov. 20 in an airstrike in al-Bayda governorate.

