Air National Guard Supports California Mudslide Rescue Efforts

By Air Force Capt. Roderick Bersamina 129th Rescue Wing

MOFFETT FEDERAL AIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 — California Air National Guardsmen from the 129th Rescue Wing are providing search and rescue support in Southern California for those affected by recent mudslides.

The wing has deployed an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with aircrews and two pararescuemen to Santa Barbara Municipal Airport for search and rescue operations.

Mudslide Response Efforts

The helicopter is one of eight California National Guard aircraft and a dozen high-water vehicles supporting mudslide-response efforts. The California National Guard and the 129th Rescue Wing are working closely with the Santa Barbara sheriff’s office and stand ready to send additional personnel and resources as needed.

“Like we’ve done time and time again, your local Air National Guardsmen answered the call at a moment’s notice to help those in need," said Air Force Col. Taft O. Auer, 129th Rescue Wing commander. "The extraordinary women and men of the 129th Rescue Wing are always ready to execute our lifesaving mission.”

Past Missions

Over the last few months, hundreds of these Silicon Valley-based airmen deployed to support relief efforts in Texas for Hurricane Harvey, in Florida for Hurricane Irma, in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria and in California for the Wine Country Wildfires and the Thomas Fire.

The 129th Rescue Wing is credited with saving the lives of more than 1,100 people since 1977. From arid deserts and snow-covered mountaintops to urban and rural settings, the 129th Rescue Wing’s members can reach any destination by land, air or sea.

Equipped with MC-130P Combat Shadow aircraft, HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters and Guardian Angel teams made up of pararescuemen and combat rescue officers and survival experts, the 129th Rescue Wing conducts combat search and rescue missions, as well as the rescue of isolated persons on board ships, lost or injured hikers and medical evacuations across the West Coast.