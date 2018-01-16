Soldiers Visit Polish Cadets at Local School

By Army Spc. Dustin D. Biven, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

ZAGAN, Poland, Jan. 16, 2018 — Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, met with Polish military cadets at a local school in Rzepin, Poland, Jan. 15, in an effort to continue building upon Polish-U.S. relations.

Soldiers sat at tables throughout a room in the school answering a wide variety of questions from the cadets, who sought to learn more.

"It was great being able to meet with the cadets,” said Army Sgt. Demetri Richardson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters Company, 2nd ABCT. “They had a lot of great questions.”

Sharing Smiles, Laughter

Though shy at first, through conversation, the cadets began sharing smiles and laughter with the American soldiers.

“They asked about the day-to-day activities of a soldier, what my hobbies were and even my favorite music,” Richardson said. “I feel like not only did they get something out of our visit, but we did too. I loved it and I look forward to being able to do it again.”

After the cadets finished asking the soldiers questions and learning about the United States' mission in Poland, Command Sgt. Major Craig A. Copridge, Dagger Brigade, showed the cadets step by step how to properly prepare meals ready to eat, or MRE.

Julianna Fedorowicz, a 16-year-old cadet at the school, volunteered first and tried the MRE.

“It was actually really good,” said Fedorowicz, when asked how she enjoyed the MRE. “It was great to meet with the U.S. military, they were all so kind and I learned a lot talking with them.”

Ewa Winiarczyk, principal of the school, helped arrange the visit between the cadets and the U.S. military to help the students learn firsthand what the United States is doing in Poland.

“While teaching our cadets about the military, a visit like today is a great opportunity,” Winiarczyk said. “We want our cadets to learn why the U.S. is in Poland and what it is they are doing here to help. This is our first time having the U.S. visit the school, but we look forward to many more.”

Cadets were able to learn more about the U.S. military’s presence in Poland and the United States’ commitment to providing collective security and America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.