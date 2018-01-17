Mattis, Canadian Minister Discuss Defense Issues in Vancouver

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2018 — North Korea, the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, support to Ukraine and other security issues were among the topics Defense Secretary James N. Mattis discussed with Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan in Vancouver, British Columbia, yesterday, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Dana W. White, said in a statement.

Mattis and Sajjan met on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Security and Stability of the Korean Peninsula, White said.

North Korean Threat

The two leaders discussed the North Korean threat and the importance of maintaining military support to the global diplomatic and economic pressure on Pyongyang, she said.

White said Mattis and Sajjan also exchanged views on their commitment to working with allies and partners on shared security concerns, including the campaign to defeat ISIS and support to Ukraine.