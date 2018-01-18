Free Tax Filing Software Available to Military Members

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2018 — ’Tis the season -- for taxes!

With the new year bringing a new tax season, Military OneSource has launched its free tax software to support military members and their families in the annual task of filing.

The MilTax software is available through the Military OneSource website, and walks military families through a variety of filing scenarios, explained Erika Slaton, program analyst for the Defense Department’s Military OneSource program.

“Service members and their families have unique tax filing situations,” she said. “There are frequent moves, deployments, or multistate filings; there are a host of considerations that military members and their families face.”

The tax software allows users to submit a federal and up to three state tax returns at no cost Slaton said.

Tax Experts Available in Person, Via Phone

Military members and their families can speak via phone with a Military OneSource tax expert, and in-person tax filing assistance is available on military installations at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location.

“Because these tax consultants are knowledgeable of the military community, they'll be able to help service members and families connect the dots in helping them to complete their return,” Slaton said.

In addition to complicated filing scenarios, she pointed out, tax laws change each year.

The tax services save members their hard-earned money, she added, and are secure, confidential and have a 100 percent accuracy guarantee by the software provider.

The tax deadline this year is April 17 because the usual April 15 deadline falls on a Sunday, and the following day is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

Eligible for Free Tax Services

The Military OneSource tax resources are available to members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and National Guard, as well as Coast Guardsmen serving under Title 10 authority, Slaton said. Other eligible personnel include retired and honorably discharged members up to 180 days past their separation, as well as spouses, dependent children and survivors. Further information on eligibility, people in the United States can call Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 or visit the website, Slaton said. The site also provides calling options for people living overseas.

In addition to the tax services, the DoD-funded Military OneSource offers a host of free and confidential resources to support the military community, Slaton said. Military OneSource has a singular mission: to support service members and their families, she added, noting the recent launch of the “Our Promise to You” initiative.

“Our promise is to be that one source that stands ready to assist the military community -- giving service members and their families the expert support and information they need,” she said.

Military OneSource’s website resources cover areas such as family and relationships, moving and housing, education and employment, and financial matters.

