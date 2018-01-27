By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

The Resolute Support mission remains focused on defeating the insurgents in Afghanistan, the commander of the mission said today, following a terrorist bombing in Kabul.

“Today’s attack once again demonstrates that the enemies of Afghanistan kill indiscriminately,” Army Gen. John W. Nicholson said in a statement. “Unarmed civilians throughout Afghanistan regularly bear the brunt of this cruelty.”

Nicholson said the terrorists care nothing for the people of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government and Afghan National Defense and security forces are working tirelessly to defend all Afghans and respond to these attacks with bravery and professionalism, he said.

“As our thoughts turn to the family and friends of those killed and injured at this time, we will also go forward and do our best work in their memory -- defeating the insurgents and bringing peace to this region,” Nicholson said.

The explosives were hidden in an ambulance; nearly 100 people had been killed in the attack, according to news reports.

(Follow Lisa Ferdinando on Twitter: @FerdinandoDoD)