Pentagon Official: Nuclear Posture Review Calls for Credible Deterrent

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

The Nuclear Posture Review being rolled out tomorrow at the Pentagon requires an “investment in a credible nuclear deterrent with diverse capabilities,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said today. VIDEO | 00:34 | Pentagon Set to Release Nuclear Posture Review

President Donald J. Trump directed the review to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent, White said during a Pentagon news conference.

The review is aligned with the National Defense Strategy, which is nested in the National Security Strategy, she said.

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon Jr. will brief reporters on the strategy tomorrow at the Pentagon, she said.

The Nuclear Posture Review will confirm the importance of the nuclear triad, she said, adding that the strategy relies on stable, predicable budgets.

White further noted that in one week, the short-term continuing resolution that is funding the government will expire. She called on Congress to “pass a budget and write the check.”

