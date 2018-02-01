Mattis, British Counterpart Discuss Defense, Security Topics

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson discussed the National Defense Strategy, international security topics and priorities for the upcoming NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels during a meeting at the Pentagon today.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said the two leaders discussed the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, as well as other topics such including Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran.

Valued Relationship

Mattis emphasized the value of the U.S.-United Kingdom relationship and reaffirmed the importance of credible defense capabilities, White said. He also welcomed the release of Britain’s forthcoming report of defense program modernization, she added.

The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and the bilateral defense agenda, White said.