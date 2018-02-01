Department of Defense
Mattis, British Counterpart Discuss Defense, Security Topics

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2018 —

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson discussed the National Defense Strategy, international security topics and priorities for the upcoming NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels during a meeting at the Pentagon today.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis shakes hands with British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson as Williamson exits a car.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis greets British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson at the Pentagon, Feb. 1, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis greets British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson at the Pentagon, Feb. 1, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis greets British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson at the Pentagon, Feb. 1, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said the two leaders discussed the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, as well as other topics such including Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran.

Valued Relationship

Mattis emphasized the value of the U.S.-United Kingdom relationship and reaffirmed the importance of credible defense capabilities, White said.  He also welcomed the release of Britain’s forthcoming report of defense program modernization, she added. 

The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and the bilateral defense agenda, White said.


