Centcom Updates Counterterrorism Strikes in Yemen

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2018 —

U.S. forces conducted eight airstrikes in Yemen in December and 10 airstrikes in January targeting both al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Yemen.

A Dec. 15 airstrike rkilledf AQAP external operations facilitator Miqdad al-Sanaani in the Bayda governorate, and a Dec. 19 airstrike killed AQAP deputy arms facilitator Habib al-Sanaani in the Marib governorate.

Sanaani was an intermediary with ties to senior AQAP leadership and was responsible for facilitating the movement of weapons, explosives and finances into Yemen, U.S. Central Command officials said. U.S. forces continue sustained counterterrorism operations against AQAP and against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Yemen in coordination with Yemen's government degrade these groups’ ability to hold territory and coordinate external attacks, they added..

“Every strike advances the defeat of violent extremist organizations, and protects the United States and partner nations from attack at home and abroad,” said Army Lt. Col. Earl Brown, a Centcom spokesman.


