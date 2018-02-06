Coalition Strikes Target Terrorists in Yemen

U.S. Central Command

U.S. forces conducted eight airstrikes in Yemen in December 2017 and 10 air strikes in January targeting both al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Yemen.

One airstrike resulted in the death of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula external operations facilitator Miqdad al-Sana’ani, Dec. 15, 2017, in al-Bayda governorate.

Another strike killed Habib al-Sana’ani, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula deputy arms facilitator, Dec. 19, 2017, in Marib governorate. Habib al-Sana’ani was an intermediary with ties to senior al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula leadership and responsible for facilitating the movement of weapons, explosives and finances into Yemen.

U.S. forces continue sustained counterterrorism operations against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS-Yemen in coordination with the government of Yemen to degrade these groups’ ability to hold territory and coordinate external attacks.

“Every strike advances the defeat of violent extremist organizations, and protects the United States and partner nations from attack at home and abroad,” said Army Lt. Col. Earl Brown, a U.S. Central Command spokesperson.