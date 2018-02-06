Navy Aircraft Participate in Singapore Air Show

By Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

U.S. Navy aircraft are participating in the Singapore International Airshow held Feb 6-11 at the Changi National Exhibition Center here.

Crews from the Navy’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and an F/A-18 Super Hornet joined aircrews from the Air Force and Marine Corps for the weeklong exhibition. The Navy aircraft are forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet and have a routine presence across the region.

Singapore’s airshow occurs every two years and is the largest defense exhibition and international tradeshow in the Indo-Pacific region with more than 50 nations and foreign delegations and 1,000 defense contractors participating.

Aviators Interact at Airshow

Singapore’s airshow provides an ideal forum for naval aviators and crews to engage with their U.S. counterparts along with aircrews from allied and partner nations from across the region and the world.

“We are honored to bring our team to Singapore to represent the U.S. Navy before an international audience of aviation professionals and partner nation militaries,” said Lt. Cmdr. Karl Murray, mission lead for the crew of the P-8 Poseidon of Patrol Squadron 8. “Our time here enables us to showcase our capabilities and enhance relationships at the operator level with our friends and allies.”

Showcasing Naval Aviation

The Navy aircrews will host a variety of distinguished visitors along with industry personnel, aviation enthusiasts and partner-nation military aviators during the public days of the airshow highlighting the capabilities and enduring legacy of U.S. naval aviation.

Navy participation in airshows helps demonstrate America’s commitment to the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific, while fostering enduring relationships with international audiences and partner militaries.

Aircraft assigned to the Navy’s 7th Fleet conduct forward-deployed maritime operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific region. As the Navy's largest numbered fleet, the 7th Fleet interacts with 36 nations across the region to build security partnerships that foster maritime stability.