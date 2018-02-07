Department of Defense
Syrian Pro-Regime Forces Attack Prompts Coalition Defensive Strikes

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Feb. 7, 2018 —

Syrian pro-regime forces initiated an unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters today, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said.

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. DoD Graphic
In a statement, officials said coalition service members in an advise, assist and accompany capacity were with SDF partners during the attack, about 4 miles east of the agreed-upon Euphrates River de-confliction line.

Defensive Strikes

In defense of coalition and partner forces, officials said, the coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the mission to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The coalition remains committed to focusing on that mission in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and asserts its non-negotiable right to act in self-defense, officials said.


