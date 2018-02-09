Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq.

From Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, coalition military forces conducted 41 strikes consisting of 65 engagements against ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Feb. 8

On Feb. 8 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two ISIS supply routes, a fighting position and an ISIS line of communication.

No reported strikes were conducted in Iraq on Feb. 8.

Feb. 7

On Feb. 7 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and destroyed a command and control center, an ammunition storage facility, a fighting position and an ISIS staging area.

On Feb. 7 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Taji. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Feb. 6

On Feb. 6 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed two ISIS supply routes, a tunnel entrance and a weapons cache.

On Feb. 6 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near the Hamrin Mountains, two strikes destroyed 20 ISIS tunnels, two ISIS supply routes, three fighting positions, six ISIS vehicles and 10 ISIS fueling sites.

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike damaged an ISIS supply route.

Feb. 5

On Feb. 5 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed two staging areas, an ISIS motorcycle, a fighting position and a vehicle-borne bomb.

No reported strikes were conducted in Iraq on Feb. 5.

Feb. 4

On Feb. 4 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed three ISIS supply routes, a staging area and a weapons cache.

On Feb. 4 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two underground ISIS bunkers.

Feb. 3

On Feb. 3 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of eight engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS supply route, four ISIS-held buildings and a weapons cache.

No reported strikes were conducted in Iraq on Feb. 3.

Feb. 2

On Feb. 2 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 16 engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, an ISIS supply route, two staging facilities, three ISIS vehicles and damaged a mortar system.

No reported strikes were conducted in Iraq on Feb. 2.

Additionally, officials said, the task force received late reporting of a strike consisting of two engagements conducted Feb. 1 in Syria against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS lines of communication.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, officials said.

This report provides details of all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing, or remotely piloted aircraft, rocket-propelled artillery and ground-based tactical artillery.

A strike refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect in that location, officials explained. For example, they said, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined.

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.