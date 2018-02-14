Face of Defense: Navy Nurse Serves to Make a Difference

By Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

Navy Lt. Logan Moore takes a blood pressure reading from a Marine in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 21, 2017. Moore joined the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps four years ago with the sole purpose of making a difference in others’ lives. As a trauma and en route care nurse assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 18, he provides critical care to patients during crisis response missions. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Arnold

Navy Lt. Logan Moore joined the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps four years ago with the sole purpose of making a difference in others’ lives. As a trauma and en route care nurse assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 18, a subordinate unit of Naval Amphibious Forces, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, he provides critical care to patients during crisis response missions.

Challenged with employing medical support to missions in remote areas where a fixed medical facility is not available, Moore’s skills were put to the test when he deployed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan last summer. His team helped save the lives of six service members following a mass casualty situation during what he described as the hallmark of his TF 51/5 experience.

“It was truly a sight to see,” Moore said. “We were able to transport all six patients we received to the next level of care with their lives intact. Providing this additional capability allows the warfighters to do their job knowing there is a medical asset in close proximity ready to provide support. Our team has been tested and we have proven we can and will take care of casualties no matter the circumstances.”

In addition to serving as a trauma and en route care nurse, Moore said he enjoys serving in a collateral role as the team’s logistics officer, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of the team’s members and medical gear.

Logistical support to operations is remarkably important for TF 51/5’s diverse mission, he said, which spans across a broad swath of the U.S. Central Command area of operations and includes maneuver operations afloat and ashore in support of crisis response, humanitarian assistance and theater security cooperation.

Making a Difference

“We have been a part of multiple operations, in multiple theaters, onboard a wide variety of different sea platforms,” Moore said. “I feel like I am making a difference every time the team goes from one place to another to support a mission and that we arrive there safely with functioning and intact gear.”

With TF 51/5 placing significant importance in maintaining readiness in preparation for crisis response operations, Moore says that this transregional response capable force, spanning three geographic combatant commanders’ boundaries -- Africa, Europe and the Middle East -- provides Centcom with an unmatched crisis response in the world’s most austere environments.

“I chose my path based on wanting to help people in as direct a way as possible,” he said. “Working in the health care field has allowed me to impact so many lives in a positive and meaningful way.”

For the remainder of his deployment with TF 51/5, Moore said he intends to coordinate the team’s final movements, improve expeditionary resuscitative surgical system processes and ensure a favorable turnover for his successor.

Moore, native of Klamath Falls, Oregon, is a 2013 graduate of Seattle University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during his previous assignment at Naval Hospital Jacksonville for being a part of a committee that educated hundreds of personnel about blood culture collection techniques. Moore’s hobbies include hiking, sports, camping and river rafting. Upon completion of his deployment with TF 51/5, Moore will return to his parent command at the

in Bethesda, Maryland.