Mattis, Polish Counterpart Reaffirm Defense Relationship

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in Brussels today “to reaffirm the longstanding defense relationship between the United States and its strong NATO ally, Poland,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

The two defense leaders are attending the year’s first conference of NATO defense ministers.

Deterring Regional Aggression

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the two defense leaders discussed bilateral efforts to deter regional aggression.

“Secretary Mattis thanked the minister for hosting U.S. forces and expressed appreciation for Poland's continuing contributions to regional and global security,” she said. He lauded Poland for setting the example by meeting the defense spending pledge agreed upon at the alliance’s 2014 summit in Wales and investing in modernization, she added.