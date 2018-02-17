Mattis Meets With Bulgarian Defense Minister in Brussels

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov Feb. 15 during the NATO Defense Ministerial at NATO headquarters in Brussels to reaffirm and strengthen the important U.S.-Bulgaria defense relationship, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a readout of the meeting.

Mattis highlighted Bulgaria's role as a critical security partner in the increasingly complex threat environment of the Black Sea region, she said, and praised recent military modernization and defense capacity building efforts including a plan to reach the Wales defense spending commitment by 2024.

The defense secretary thanked Karakachanov for Bulgaria's planned increased military contribution to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, and for co-hosting the exercise Saber Guardian in July, the largest exercise in Europe last year for NATO allies and partners.