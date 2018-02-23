Department of Defense
Deputy Secretary, Australian Prime Minister Meet at Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2018 —

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan hosted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Pentagon yesterday for a bilateral meeting to discuss the robust defense relationship between the U.S. and Australia as well as the common strategic challenges the two nations face, Defense Department spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff A. Davis said in a readout of the meeting today.

Two leaders shake hands at the Pentagon.
Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan welcomes Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the Pentagon, Feb. 22, 2018. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn E. Holm
“The leaders discussed our shared objectives and the strong alignment between the United States and Australia in addressing strategic challenges,” Davis said. Shanahan highlighted the National Defense Strategy and DoD’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and to the nation’s allies and partners, he said.

Shanahan and Turnbull also reaffirmed their continued commitment and support to address the threat from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and other extremist groups, particularly in Southeast Asia, the captain said.

The leaders reflected on the strong U.S.-Australian alliance and 100 years of standing shoulder to shoulder during every major conflict since World War I, Davis said.


