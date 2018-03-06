Face of Defense: Soldier Helps Others Maintain Well-Being, Readiness

By Army Staff Sgt. David Overson Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels

Army Sgt. Isabel Giron is the consummate, professional, modern-day soldier, doing what she does best -- helping other soldiers.

A human resources specialist at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center here, Giron is responsible for providing support that affects soldiers’ overall welfare and well-being while assisting leaders with keeping soldiers combat-ready and effective.

Giron enlisted in the Army in 2013 from her hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, shortly after graduating from high school.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger,” she said. “In high school I had a best friend who had enlisted in the Army, and he always told me how great it was. So when I had the opportunity, I took it. And I’m so glad I did.”

Giron is no different than many young soldiers in a sense. At the age of 19, she experienced a combat zone firsthand during a deployment to Afghanistan in 2014 while assigned to the now inactivated 159th Combat Aviation Brigade.

“Deploying to Afghanistan was quite the experience,” she said. “It was a great learning experience. I definitely got to learn more about my job and I learned a lot about my fellow soldiers.”

Small World

Now enjoying her time in the heart of the Bavarian countryside, 23-year-old Giron appreciates everything the Army has to offer.

“The best thing I like about the Army is traveling,” she said. “The Army will take you anywhere. Wherever you go, you will always find someone who you used to work with. Though large, the Army is a small world.”

After five years of Army service, Giron has earned the respect and admiration of her coworkers.

“Sgt. Giron is a rock-star soldier and a fantastic noncommissioned officer,” said Army Staff Sgt. Keith Thomas, a human resources specialist who works with Giron. “She's the go-to [noncommissioned officer] for many of the soldiers throughout [the Joint Multinational Readiness Center] and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment.”

As it is for many soldiers, life can be challenging and difficult at times, but Giron said she always reminds herself why she continues serving -- her family.

“My family has always been my motivation, and will continue to be,” she said. “I do this for them. When I feel like giving up, or I am having a hard day, I always think to myself, ‘You are making them proud; they are looking up to you.’”

Whether Giron makes a career of the Army remains to be seen. Nevertheless, her work exemplifies everything the Army stands for and her exceptional performance is recognized by all.

“Sgt. Giron truly exhibits and lives the NCO Creed,” Thomas said. “When I hear, ‘No one is more professional than I ... ,’ Sgt. Giron is who comes to mind. It's been a personal pleasure to have served with her.”

When not in uniform, you may see Giron hiking, drawing or longboarding. And though she is the first person in her family to serve in the military, one thing is certain -- she’s as Army as they come.

“The Army is a great organization,” she said. “You get to serve your country and meet a lot of great people, and see a lot of new places.”