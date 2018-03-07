Mattis Welcomes Estonian Defense Minister to Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with his Estonian counterpart, Defense Minister Juri Luik, at the Pentagon today.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis emphasized the close U.S.-Estonia security partnership and highlighted Estonia’s support for NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Lithuania.

Cyber Defense Leadership

He praised Estonia’s leadership in cyber defense, White said, and noted that Estonia hosts NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

The secretary also thanked Luik for his country’s commitment to defense spending and modernization efforts to strengthen the NATO alliance, White said, and both pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and the U.S.-Estonia defense agenda.