Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Airmen, Soldiers Partner to Conduct Afghanistan Rescue Missions

By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook 455th Air Expeditionary Wing

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR
BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan, March 9, 2018 —

It’s dark. The air is heavy, filled with Afghanistan smoke and dust. On the flight line at Bagram Airfield, an Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter waits, beating thunder with its blades.

Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, exit an Army CH-47 Chinook at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. The pararescuemen primarily fly their missions on Army CH-47F Chinooks, making the 83rd ERQS the first joint personnel recovery team in Air Forces Central Command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook)
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, exit an Army Ch-47 Chinook helicopter at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. The pararescuemen primarily fly their missions on Army CH-47F Chinooks. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, exit an Army CH-47 Chinook at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. The pararescuemen primarily fly their missions on Army CH-47F Chinooks, making the 83rd ERQS the first joint personnel recovery team in Air Forces Central Command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook) Pararescuemen Move
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, exit an Army Ch-47 Chinook helicopter at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. The pararescuemen primarily fly their missions on Army CH-47F Chinooks. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook
Download Download Image Link Image details page

An 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel team, which consists of pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, runs out and boards the helicopter. As the Guardian Angles settle into their seats, the helicopter takes off against the night sky over the mountainous terrain.

During the ensuing flight, two Operation Freedom’s Sentinel teams will conduct a personnel recovery exercise, testing their capability to work together as they extricate simulated casualties from a downed aircraft. The Army and the Air Force are working together to execute personnel recovery.

‘Personnel Recovery is a No-Fail Strategic Mission’

“Personnel recovery is a no-fail strategic mission,” said Air Force Maj. Robert Wilson, 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron commander. “The interoperability between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, by way of the CH-47F, has enabled our Guardian Angel teams to effectively conduct a wide variety of personnel rescue operations in ways not previously attainable.”

Executing missions with CH-47Fs gives the seven-man Guardian Angel team unique advantages; such as an increased capacity to recover a larger number of isolated personnel and the ability to fly further and higher than previous platforms allowed.

“This partnership strengthens the resolve of those fighting on the ground and in the air to fight harder and longer, knowing that someone will always have their back,” Wilson said.

The Chinook is a twin-turbine, tandem-rotor, heavy-lift transport helicopter with a useful load of up to 25,000 pounds. With its high altitude and payload capability, the CH-47F is vital to overseas operations, such as in Afghanistan. Its capabilities include medical evacuation, aircraft recovery, parachute drops, disaster relief and combat search and rescue.

Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, set up a perimeter.
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, set up a perimeter during a training scenario with members of the Army Aviation Reaction Force, Task Force Brawler on the flight line at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, set up a perimeter. Perimeter Training
Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, set up a perimeter during a training scenario with members of the Army Aviation Reaction Force, Task Force Brawler on the flight line at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook
Download Download Image Link Image details page

“I’ve been flying CH-47 models for 22 years,” said Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shawn Miller, a CH-47F pilot with the South Carolina National Guard. “This is an unprecedented tasking. Never in its history has an Army unit been tasked to provide dedicated aviation assets and crew to conduct joint personnel recovery operations.”

Miller’s team is also joined by the Illinois Army National Guard.

The CH-47F model, with its enhanced capabilities, combined with the combat search and rescue mission set, allows the team to transport more personnel and essential equipment higher, further distances, and offer longer on the scene station times than ever before, Miller added.

Joint Operations

Joint operations between services capitalize on the unique skillsets each branch brings to the fight.

For missions in Afghanistan, because of its high altitudes and current enemy threats, the benefits seem to outweigh the risks of using a different system. Especially in terms of the varied mission sets required of the personnel recovery enterprise.

The pararescue team also specializes in cold weather/avalanche or snow and ice rescue, collapsed structure/confined space extrication, or many different forms of jump operations in static-line or free-fall configuration.

Using the teams to their full capacity is all about strengthening the resolve of those fighting on the ground and in the air.

“Critical to the warfighter is knowing that a highly trained and capable PR force is standing ready at a moment’s notice, willingly placing themselves in harm’s way … so that others may live,” Wilson said.


Afghanistan Air Force Army CH-47F Chinook

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe