Coalition live fire exercise enhances Iraqi combat capabilities

By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr., Coalition Aviation Advisory and Training Team

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, in conjunction with the Coalition Aviation Advisory and Training Team, coordinated the first coalition live-fire exercise for the Iraqi forward air controller course here, March 4-8.

The exercise enabled newly trained Iraqi forward air controllers to become certified and showcased the progress they have made since their training started in December.

“The coordination that occurred during planning sessions leading up to the live-fire events and the actual execution of the mission signals positive commitment to building a capable and professional Iraqi security force to integrate and control airborne strike assets,” said Air Force Col. James Howard, commander of the 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group. “This builds legitimacy into the Iraqi program and fosters enduring relationships among partners in the fight against [the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria].”

The event marked several firsts, including the first time the IFACs called in live-fire airstrikes from coalition aircraft and the first time coalition aircraft employed munitions on this range.

Successful Collaboration

Both the live-fire exercise and IFAC course have proven to be a successful, multinational collaboration. The course is coordinated by Task Group Taji and is taught by Australian and New Zealand Army Corps personnel, who are assisted by U.S. Air Force tactical air control party joint terminal attack controllers.

The U.S. Army’s 449th Combat Aviation Brigade supported the live-fire exercise by providing an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter to conduct close air support and close combat attack training with IFAC students.

“This is important to building partner capacity and supports [Iraqi] stability operations,” said Army Maj. Warren Green, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade assistant operations and partnership officer. “The course also facilitates unity of effort across coalition forces and ISF.”

Green expressed how growing the IFACs will help the ISF integrate Iraqi fixed wing and rotary wing assets into the ground scheme of maneuver, which increases their combat effectiveness on the battlefield.

Progress

During a March 6 visit with coalition and Iraqi service members participating in the live-fire exercise, Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, observed the ICAFs calling in practice airstrikes and noted the progress they’d made.

“I’m impressed with the progress our Iraqi partners are making as they work to improve their combat capabilities,” Harrigian said. “Throughout the fight to liberate Iraq, the ability to effectively call in air support was a critical enabler as Iraqi ground forces advanced against the enemy. Our efforts to help them hone this and other vital skills will pay dividends down the road as they take the lead in safeguarding their country from threats.”

A similar live-fire event took place in December, during which IFACs practiced calling in close air support from both fixed and rotary wing Iraqi air assets from their air force and army aviation command.

“This exercise helps bridge the gap between the Iraqi security forces being able to call in close air support from their own assets to expanding their capability to call in support from the coalition,” Howard added.