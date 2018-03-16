U.S. Aircraft Crashes in Western Iraq

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

Yesterday at about 6:45 p.m. GMT, a U.S. HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq. The crash does not appear to be a result of enemy activity. This incident is under investigation.

"All personnel aboard were killed in the crash," said Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, the director of operations for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. "This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today."

An accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick reaction force comprised of Iraqi and coalition service members secured the scene.

"We are grateful to the Iraqi security forces for their immediate assistance in response to this tragic incident," Braga said. "Iraqi security forces continue to demonstrate their professionalism, capabilities and flexibility as we continue the fight towards a lasting defeat of [the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria]."

Names of the fallen will be released by the Defense Department after next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.