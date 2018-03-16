Officials Report Details of Latest Defeat-ISIS Strikes in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between March 9-15, conducting 23 strikes consisting of 37 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Strikes in Syria

Yesterday in Syria, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed an ISIS observation post.

On March 14, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Shadaddi. The strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on March 13.

On March 12, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Shadaddi. The strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

On March 11, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Dayr Az Zawr. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS drone.

On March 10, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

On March 9, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS-held building and a weapons cache.

Strikes in Iraq

Yesterday, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Qaim, a strike destroyed an ISIS supply route.

-- Near Qayyarah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

On March 14, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS-held buildings, two ISIS vehicles and three fighting positions.

On March 13, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of six engagement against ISIS targets:

-- Near Baghdad, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Rutbah, a strike damaged an ISIS tunnel.

-- Near Qayyarah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS watercraft and a fighting position.

On March 12, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS tunnel and a ISIS vehicle.

On March 11, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Hawijah. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS camp and a tunnel.

On March 10, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Baghdad. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

There were no reported strikes in Iraq on March 9.

Additional Strikes in Iraq

On March 8, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Tal Afar. The strikes destroyed an ISIS tunnel.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.