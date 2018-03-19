10th Mountain Division Takes Command of OIR Ground Troops

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

The Army’s 10th Mountain Division today assumed authority today of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Operation Inherent Resolve from the Army’s 1st Armored Division during a transfer of authority ceremony at Forward Operating Base Union III here.

The transfer of authority between commanders was symbolized by Army Maj. Gen. Robert P. White’s casing of the 1st Armored Division’s colors as Army Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, commander of the 10th Mountain Division and CJFLCC-OIR, uncased the his division’s colors at the coalition’s military headquarters here.

CJFLCC-OIR is the land component of the coalition force representing 75 nations and international organizations that have joined to enable partnered Iraqi forces to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Iraq and restore stability and security.

The Fight Continues

“The Iron Soldiers saw the end of the tough fight to seize the crown jewel of [the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria’s] so-called caliphate in Mosul,” said Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commander Army Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II. “Life is beginning to stabilize in liberated areas, but the battle against this barbaric enemy is not over.”

The ceremony was widely attended by troops from all coalition nations stationed in Iraq, as well as Iraqi officials. Funk acknowledged the strength of the partnership and the importance of Iraq’s leadership in the fight to defeat ISIS. “I appreciate your confidence, courage and commitment,” he said to the coalition’s Iraqi partners.

White also acknowledged Iraq’s leadership and sacrifice in the mission to defeat ISIS here. “Thousands of Iraqi martyrs made this possible,” he said.

The ceremony marks the end of a nine-month deployment for the 1st Armored Division soldiers from Fort Bliss, Texas, and marks the beginning of a new journey for the “Mountain Soldiers” from Fort Drum, New York. “We have come to serve this coalition and the Iraqi security forces,” Piatt said.

The transfer of authority between 1st Armored Division and 10th Mountain Division is part of a headquarters consolidation within Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, representing another step forward in reducing U.S. troop levels in accordance with the request of Iraq’s government.

CJFLCC’s mission continues to support training, advising and equipping Iraq’s security forces to achieve the lasting defeat of ISIS and help provide security to the people of Iraq.

"We are deeply honored to take our place in this coalition,” Piatt said.