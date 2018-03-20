Department of Defense
U.S., South Korean Defense Chiefs Agree to Resume Combined Exercises

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2018 —

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo have agreed to resume their annual combined exercises, including Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, which were deconflicted with the schedule of the Olympic Games.

South Korean and U.S. divers hold a briefing before a combined diving operation.in Exercise Foal Eagle 2017.
South Korean and U.S.underwater construction teams prepare for a dive in Jinhae, South Korea, during exercise Foal Eagle, April 5, 2017. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote
Resumption Planned April 1

The exercises are expected to resume April 1 at a scale similar to that of the previous years, Pentagon officials said in a statement released last night.

North Korea Notified

The United Nations Command has notified North Korea's army on the schedule as well as the defensive nature of the annual exercises, officials said.

In accordance with the previous practices, officials added, the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will observe the exercises to confirm their compliance with the armistice agreement.

