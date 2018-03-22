Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Affirms Defense Relationship’s Importance in Meeting With Saudi Counterpart

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 —

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis today affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense relationship in a meeting at the Pentagon with Saudi Defense Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis shakes hands with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, right, meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, first deputy prime minister and defense minister, at the Pentagon, March 22, 2018. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn E. Holm
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis shakes hands with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Officials Meet
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, right, meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, first deputy prime minister and defense minister, at the Pentagon, March 22, 2018. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn E. Holm
Download Download Image Link Image details page

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said they discussed the security environment in the Middle East, including confronting regional threats through a united Gulf Cooperation Council.

Cooperation Against Transnational Terrorism

They also addressed the importance of U.S.-Saudi Arabia military cooperation in defeating transnational terrorist organizations and supporting the United Nations-recognized government of the Republic of Yemen's efforts to bring the conflict there to a peaceful resolution, she added.

The two leaders said they look forward to deepening the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense partnership and continuing to work closely together, White said.

Related Videos

Mattis Welcomes Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Pentagon

Related Biographies

James N. Mattis

Related Links

Flickr Album: Secretary Meets With Saudi Crown Prince
Transcript: Remarks by Secretary at Enhanced Honor Cordon Welcoming Saudi Crown Prince
James Mattis saudi arabia SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe