DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis today affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense relationship in a meeting at the Pentagon with Saudi Defense Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said they discussed the security environment in the Middle East, including confronting regional threats through a united Gulf Cooperation Council.

Cooperation Against Transnational Terrorism

They also addressed the importance of U.S.-Saudi Arabia military cooperation in defeating transnational terrorist organizations and supporting the United Nations-recognized government of the Republic of Yemen's efforts to bring the conflict there to a peaceful resolution, she added.



The two leaders said they look forward to deepening the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense partnership and continuing to work closely together, White said.