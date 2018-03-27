DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Thirty employers around the country have been selected as finalists for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, officials of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announced today.

ESGR is a Defense Department program established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve-component service members and their employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

The finalists represent large and small employers, as well as government organizations, officials noted, adding that ESGR received nominations for employers in all 50 states, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia. The ESGR National Selection Board will select and announce the 15 recipients of the 2018 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award by mid-June, officials said.

2018 Finalists

This year’s finalists are:

-- Amazon, Washington state, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- AME Swiss Machining LLC, Indiana, nominated by the Air National Guard;

-- ArgenTech Solutions Inc. Washington state, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- Barclays, New York state, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Big Sky Advisors, Missouri, nominated by the Air National Guard;

-- Central Washington University, Washington state, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Crystal Group Inc., Iowa, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- CUNA Mutual Group, Wisconsin, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- Duke Energy, North Carolina, nominated by the Marine Corps Reserve;

-- Dunlap Police Department, Tennessee, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Ecolab, Inc., Minnesota, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Kansas, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- FMI Corp., North Carolina, nominated by the Air Force Reserve;

-- Greencastle Associates Consulting Co, Pennsylvania, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- LG&E and KU Energy, Kentucky, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Michigan Department of Corrections, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- Minnesota Department of Transportation, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- National Grid, Rhode Island, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, nominated by the Army National Guard;

-- Prudential Financial Inc., New Jersey, nominated by the Air National Guard;

-- Sacramento Municipal Utility District, California, nominated by the Navy Reserve;

-- Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- South Charleston Police Department, West Virginia, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- State of Nevada, nominated by the Air National Guard;

-- Stokes County Schools, North Carolina, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- Texas Department of Insurance, nominated by the Army Reserve;

-- Werner Enterprises Inc., Nebraska, nominated by the Air National Guard;

-- West Valley City, Utah, nominated by the Air Force Reserve;

-- Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Maryland, nominated by the Army National Guard; and

-- Worcester Police Department, Massachusetts, nominated by the Army National Guard.

The Freedom Award began in 1996 to draw attention to support from the employer community, ESGR officials said. To date, only 250 employers have received the award, they noted.