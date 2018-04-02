Face of Defense: Soldier Faces Life’s Challenges Head-On

By Annette P. Gomes U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

Like the legendary phoenix, Army Spc. Angel Euson is rising from the ashes and getting ready to face her next challenge.

“I can’t even count how many times I’ve wanted to give up. It’s so difficult to not get caught up in any setbacks or “failures” and there have been way too many to count,” said Euson, a combat medic. “However, as cliché as it sounds, ‘I don’t give up.’ is the biggest motto I live by.”

Euson is looking to live that motto at the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 1-9 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She recently competed at the 2018 Army trials at Fort Bliss, Texas, where she won four gold medals in swimming, two in field and one in track and became one of 40 athletes selected to represent the Army at the games.

Excited to Compete

“I’m super excited to go to Colorado! This is such a great opportunity and I feel so blessed to have made the team,” she said.

Her journey to the Warrior Games began when she entered the Warrior Transition Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to heal after being injured. The recovery time brought about many changes for Euson, including introducing her to adaptive sports.

The Florida native said she likes learning new things and adaptive sports fit the bill.

“I was overwhelmed with how many different activities there were. I never thought I would have so many opportunities to try new things,” Euson said. “I played sports my entire childhood, all the way through high school, and now I’m actively involved in swimming, shooting and shot put. Adaptive sports taught me to get outside of my comfort zone and try something new!”

However, she says the biggest lesson she learned was “off the field.”

Adaptive sports, Euson said, provide “a reminder of how far I’ve come in my recovery and how much stronger and happier I am now. The bonds [I’ve] formed and the support I’ve received from my teammates have been incredible.”