Logistics Group Western Pacific

Two U.S. Army veterinarians and an Army animal care specialist conducted surgeries on dogs and cats and shared knowledge and practices with local volunteers during Pacific Partnership 2018 here, March 26-29.

Veterinarians Dr. (Capt.) Adam Boe from Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Dr. (Capt.) Trevor Tenney from Naval Base Yokosuka, Japan; and animal care technician Spc. Diamond DeWindt from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, provided vaccinations and conducted spay and neuter surgeries on nearly fifty animals.

‘We Are Honored to be Here’

“There are no practicing veterinarians in Yap,” Boe said. “The U.S. Army is the only branch of service with clinical veterinarians and we are honored to be here in Yap working side-by-side with local professionals.”

Before conducting the surgeries on March 23, the three veterinarians met with volunteers from the Yap Animal Protection Society to discuss the basics of first aid, euthanizations, preventative medicine, zoonotic diseases, animal husbandry and other common animal medical issues.

“YAPS consists of nearly twenty volunteers dedicated to bringing veterinarians from nearby countries through donations and fundraising campaigns,” Tenney said. “YAPS is a great resource, and we realized that by sharing techniques and practices, YAPS volunteers will be able to better assist veterinarians during surgeries.”

As part of the Pacific Partnership 2018 mission to provide sustainable practices in Yap, the veterinarians shared knowledge to improve and increase efficiency of food production from chickens and pigs through discussions on nutrition, housing and medical care.

Animal Care Specialist

“As the animal care specialist, Spc. DeWindt’s expertise in these areas was truly appreciated by YAPS,” Boe said. “Spc. DeWindt encounters every aspect of animal care and she is a vital member of our Pacific Partnership team.”

The veterinarian team also participated in the community health engagement at the Yap Memorial Hospital as part of a team of more than 35 sailors, soldiers and airmen from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

“The most important aspect that we as visiting veterinarians can do is to provide the necessary education to the local community about animal care so the knowledge and experiences we share together during this year’s Pacific Partnership will last well into the future,” Tenney said.

Since 2006, 22 partner nations around the globe in 18 host nations have participated in Pacific Partnership, providing medical care to more than 300,000 patients, veterinary services to nearly 40,000 animals and completed nearly 200 engineering projects while building meaningful and close partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific region.