American, Jordanian Forces to Support Eager Lion 2018

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2018 —

About 3,600 U.S. service members will partner with Jordanian military forces in Jordan April 15-26 during Exercise Eager Lion 18, one of U.S. Central Command’s premier exercises, Centcom officials announced today.

Members of the Air Force’s 23rd Special Tactics Squad participate in small unit tactics training at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center during Eager Lion 2017 in Amman, Jordan, May 8, 2017. Eager Lion 2018 will take place April 15-26, in Jordan. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange
Members of the Air Force’s 23rd Special Tactics Squad participate in small unit tactics training at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center during Eager Lion 2017 in Amman, Jordan, May 8, 2017. Eager Lion 2018 will take place April 15-26, in Jordan. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange
Eager Lion is a major training event that provides U.S. and Jordanian military forces the opportunity to improve their collective ability to plan and operate in a coalition-type environment.

Variety of Scenarios

A wide variety of scenarios -- from long-range bomber missions to maritime security operations to a ground force attack of a fictitious adversary -- will occur throughout Jordan during the event.

The U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance play a larger role this year, as will Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management, which coordinates and unifies national-level capabilities to confront and manage any crisis Jordan might face.


Eager Lion

