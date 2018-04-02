American, Jordanian Forces to Support Eager Lion 2018

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

About 3,600 U.S. service members will partner with Jordanian military forces in Jordan April 15-26 during Exercise Eager Lion 18, one of U.S. Central Command’s premier exercises, Centcom officials announced today.

Eager Lion is a major training event that provides U.S. and Jordanian military forces the opportunity to improve their collective ability to plan and operate in a coalition-type environment.

Variety of Scenarios

A wide variety of scenarios -- from long-range bomber missions to maritime security operations to a ground force attack of a fictitious adversary -- will occur throughout Jordan during the event.

The U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance play a larger role this year, as will Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management, which coordinates and unifies national-level capabilities to confront and manage any crisis Jordan might face.