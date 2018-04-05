Department of Defense
ISIS ‘Caliphate’ Defeat is Near, Top Pentagon Officials Say

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 —

The defeat of the “caliphate” that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed in Syria is near, top Defense Department officials said at the Pentagon today.

“A lot of great work's been done in Syria,” Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the director of Joint Staff, said.

Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly above Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 2, 2018. The F-22 is an air superiority fighter that incorporates the latest technological advances in reduced observables, avionics, engine performance and aerodynamic design. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott
Speaking at a news conference alongside chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White, McKenzie noted significant progress, adding that the defeat-ISIS efforts are “very close to reaching an end state against the caliphate.”

“We have always said that our mission in Syria is the defeat of ISIS,” White said. “That is nearly here, but it's not done.”

She reiterated the commitment to defeat the terrorists. 

“We continue to be focused on the defeat of ISIS,” she said. “ISIS remains a transregional threat, and the 71-nation coalition that's fighting ISIS is committed to ensuring that we combat violent extremism wherever it is.”

(Follow Lisa Ferdinando on Twitter: @FerdinandoDoD)


Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Joint Staff director, brief reporters at the Pentagon, April 5, 2018.

Department Of Defense Press Briefing By Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White And Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. In The Pentagon Briefing Room

U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve continues to work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability.
