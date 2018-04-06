Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS Targets in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between March 30-April 5, conducting nine strikes consisting of 11 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes in Syria on April 2-5.

On April 1, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

On March 31, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

On March 30, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Shadaddi. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

Yesterday in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Qaim. The strike destroyed an ISIS supply route.

On April 4, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Baghdad. The strike destroyed an ISIS cave.

There were no reported strikes in Iraq on April 3.

On April 2, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- A strike was conducted near Qayyarah.

On April 1, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Beiji. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

On March 31, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

There were no reported strikes in Iraq on March 30.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.