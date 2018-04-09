Department of Defense
Mattis, Qatari Leader Reaffirm Strategic Security Partnership

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2018 —

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomed the emir of Qatar to the Pentagon today for a meeting to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the U.S. and Qatar.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis shakes hands with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of Qatar.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis shakes hands with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of Qatar, outside the Pentagon, April 9, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Mutual Interests

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed mutual security interests, including the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“They also discussed the Gulf Cooperation Council and the importance of de-escalating tensions so all U.S. partners in the region can work together to ensure regional security and stability,” White said.

Both affirmed their shared commitment to continued security cooperation, she added.


Defense Secretary James N. Mattis hosts an honor cordon and meeting with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, at the Pentagon, April 9, 2018.

Operation Inherent Resolve
U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve continues to work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability.

