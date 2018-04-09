Mattis, Qatari Leader Reaffirm Strategic Security Partnership

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomed the emir of Qatar to the Pentagon today for a meeting to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the U.S. and Qatar.

Mutual Interests

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed mutual security interests, including the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“They also discussed the Gulf Cooperation Council and the importance of de-escalating tensions so all U.S. partners in the region can work together to ensure regional security and stability,” White said.

Both affirmed their shared commitment to continued security cooperation, she added.