Mattis Welcomes Dutch Defense Minister to Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 —

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld of the Netherlands at the Pentagon today.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis walks up the steps with the Dutch defense minister.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomes Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld of the Netherlands to the Pentagon, April 11, 2018. DoD photo by Air Force Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis walks up the steps with the Dutch defense minister. Pentagon Arrival
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomes Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld of the Netherlands to the Pentagon, April 11, 2018. DoD photo by Air Force Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.
In a statement summarizing the meeting, Pentagon officials said Mattis highlighted the value of the Netherlands to the United States and NATO as a steadfast ally and its pledge to get to increase defense spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product.

Increased Defense Spending

“Minister Bijleveld discussed the recent publication of the Dutch Defense White Paper, and emphasized her government's $1.5 billion increase in defense spending in 2018,” the statement said. “Secretary Mattis commended the minister for her efforts to modernize her military and improve military readiness.”

In addition, the statement said, Mattis also thanked Bijleveld for continued support to the coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and NATO missions, providing an enhanced forward presence battle group in Lithuania, and Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan.


Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomed Netherlands Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld with a full honor cordon at the Pentagon before bilateral discussions, April 11, 2018.

America's Continued Commitment to European Security
The United States is demonstrating to NATO allies and the world its continued commitment to peace, security and stability in Europe.
Operation Inherent Resolve
U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve continues to work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability.

