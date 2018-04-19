25th Infantry Division Soldiers Aid Relief Efforts on Hawaii Island Kauai

Army aviators and other soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division assisted emergency response efforts here for the island’s residents and tourists in the aftermath of recent heavy rainstorms and mudslide-producing flooding.

Hawaii requested the military’s assistance through U.S. Pacific Command.

Using two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, aircrews from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade joined Hawaii state and Kauai County multi-agency relief efforts early April 16.

“As America’s Pacific Division, we routinely train to assist those across the Pacific region affected by natural disasters,” said Army Maj. Gen. Ron Clark, the 25th Infantry Division’s commanding general.

Supporting Neighbors

Flood waters “threatened our communities here in Hawaii, the only home the 25th Infantry Division has ever had,” Clark added. “Working with our partners, we were able to combine our capabilities to support our neighbors here at home during this difficult time.”

The aviation brigade’s soldiers also moved more than 40 emergency service personnel in support of the operation, as well as emergency service vehicles, fuel and supplies. They were joined by partners from the Hawaii Army National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Kauai police and fire departments , , American Medical Response and the American Red Cross in a united effort to assist residents and visitors affected by flood waters.

Army Spc. Justin Cole, Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, was grateful for the opportunity to help the residents and visitors of Kauai.

“I haven't ever done anything like this before. I was happy to come out and help people,” he said.

The Chinook crews returned to Wheeler Army Airfield on the Hawaii island of Oahu, in the evening on April 17.