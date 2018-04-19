Mattis, Brazilian Counterpart Discuss Defense Relationship

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis spoke with Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna of Brazil today to discuss the strategic defense relationship between the United States and Brazil, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the conversation, White said the two leaders discussed the situation in Venezuela, expressing concern about the humanitarian crisis there, which directly affects Brazil. The collapse of Venezuela’s economy has driven people to leave the country in increasing numbers.

Commitment to Deepen Relationship

White said they also affirmed their commitment to deepen the long-standing defense relationship between their nations, which dates back to World War II.

Mattis also congratulated the minister on the Brazilian armed forces' support of global security and peacekeeping, White said.