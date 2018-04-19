Iraqi Air Force Conducts Strike Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria

The Iraqi air force conducted an airstrike near Hajin, Syria, against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists operating near the Iraq-Syria border today, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said.

In a statement announcing the action, officials said the strike was approved by the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, the commander in chief of Iraq’s armed forces.

Iraqi Commitment

The strike demonstrates Iraq’s commitment to destroy ISIS remnants who continue to threaten its citizens, task force officials said, adding that the operation was planned and executed by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command with intelligence support from the coalition.



“This operation highlights the capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces to aggressively pursue [ISIS] and to maintain their country’s internal security,” said Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, the task force’s deputy commanding general of operations.



Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission is to defeat ISIS in designated areas in Iraq and Syria and to set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability, officials said.