Military Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between April 13-19, conducting 30 strikes consisting of 47 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Strikes in Syria

The following strikes took place in Syria:

On April 19 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying five ISIS-held buildings.

On April 18 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets, engaging one ISIS tactical unit and two fighting positions.

On April 17 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS headquarters, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device factory, two fighting positions and an ISIS held-building.

On April 16, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroying an ISIS-held building. Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged one ISIS tactical unit, destroying an ISIS vehicle.

On April 15, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets. Near Abu Kamal, four strikes engaged one ISIS tactical unit, destroying four ISIS-held buildings, a fighting position and a command-and-control center. Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged one ISIS tactical unit, destroying an ISIS vehicle.

On April 14 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets, destroying three ISIS roadside bombs.

On April 13 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS fighting position, an roadside bomb factory and two command-and control-centers.

Strikes in Iraq

The following strikes took place in Iraq:

On April 19 near Qaim, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS supply route.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on April 18.

On April 17 near Qaim, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets.

On April 16 near Huwayjah, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets, destroying three ISIS tunnels and two ISIS-held buildings.

On April 15 near Tal Afar, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS tunnel.

On April 14 near Qayyarah, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets.

On April 13, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets. A strike was conducted near Asad, destroying an ISIS roadside bomb factory. A strike was conducted near Qaim.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.