DoD Announces Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Team Members

The Defense Department announced yesterday the names of the 72 competitors who will compete on the United States team at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Oct. 20-27.

More than 550 wounded, ill and injured service members from 18 allied nations are expected to compete. Competitors will participate in 11 adaptive sports, including archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a new addition this year, sailing -- around the iconic Sydney Harbour.

“Participation in the 2018 Invictus Games helps to shine a light on the amazing power and positivity of adaptive sports and reconditioning activities for our wounded warriors, who continue to inspire us with their strength, resilience and personal courage every day,” said Stephanie Barna, performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. “These brave service members and veterans demonstrate what it means to be professional, dedicated, and determined. We are proud to honor and recognize their remarkable achievements and support them as they continue their personal journeys of recovery and healing.”

The Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, are based on the United States’ concept of the Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones.

The team captain and co-captain have not yet been identified.

The following athletes were selected as primaries for the U.S. team:

Staff Sgt. Ross Alewine, Army

Retired Gunnery Sgt. John Ayo, Marine Corps

Retired Cpl. Jose Barron, Marine Corps

Retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, Air Force

Retired Capt. Steven Bortle, Army

Marine Corps Master Sgt. Benjamin Brodt, U.S. Special Operations Command

Army Spc. Vairon Caicedo, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Canich, Navy

Retired Senior Airman Heather Carter, Air Force

Army Sgt. 1st Class Jarrid Collins, U.S. Special Operations Command

Sgt. David Crook, Army

Staff Sgt. James Dunaway, Marine Corps

Retired Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Eldridge, Navy

Retired Chief Petty Officer Joshua Erickson, Navy

Retired Sgt. Brandi Evans, Army

Retired Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ferrell, Air Force

Retired Airman Austin Chance Field, Navy

Gunnery Sgt. Dorian Gardner, Marine Corps

Retired Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Garza, Navy

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Doug Godfrey, Marine Corps

Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmanuel Gonzalez, Navy

Retired Lance Cpl. Matthew Grashen, Marine Corps

Retired Sgt. Gabby Graves Wake, Marine Corps

Retired Staff Sgt. Megan Grudzinski, Army

Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, Air Force

Retired Master Sgt. Shay Hampton, Air Force

Army Maj. Lee Harvey, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Seaman Damion Headington, Navy

Senior Chief Petty Officer Raina Hockenberry, Navy

Army Capt. Brian Hotchkiss, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Capt. Lawrence Hufford, Air Force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Ingram, Navy

Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandt Ireland, U.S. Special Operations Command

Army Master Sgt. Keith Jackson, U.S. Special Operations Command

Spc. Stephanie Johnson, Army

Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Kacer, Army

Staff Sgt. Altermese Kendrick, Army

Master Sgt. Linn Knight, Air Force

Lance Cpl. Kira Lavine, Marine Corps

Retired Lt. Daniel Lee, Coast Guard

Retired Staff Sgt. Sebastiana Lopez, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Ryan Major, Army

Retired Petty Officer 2nd Class Leroy McCullough, Navy

Sgt. Ryan McIntosh, Army

Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Shawn Mello, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Capt. Kristen Morris, U.S. Air Force

Retired Sgt. Alex Nguyen U.S. Marine Corps

Army 1st Sgt. Douglas Norman, U.S. Special Operations Command

1st Lt. Ryan Novack, Air Force

Retired Army Master Sgt. Edward O’Neil, U.S. Special Operations Command

Staff Sgt. Jason Pacheco, Marine Corps

Gunnery Sgt. Alex Padilla, Marine Corps

Army Sgt. 1st Class Dawn Page, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired 1st Lt. Chris Parks, Army

Retired Staff Sgt. Tim Payne, Army

Retired Tech. Sgt. Ryan Pinney, Air Force

Retired Sgt. Danielle Pothoof, Marine Corps

Retired Army Master Sgt. Francis Reilly, U.S. Special Operations Command

Lt. Jason Roberts, Navy

Retired Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriquez, Army

Petty Officer 1st Class Tyson Schmidt, Navy

Master Sgt. Benjamin Seekell, Air Force

Retired Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, Air Force

Retired Cpl. Michael Sousadecarma, Marine Corps

Retired Senior Airman Hannah Stolberg, Air Force

Retired Sgt. Jorge Toledo, Marine Corps

Maj. Christina Truesdale, Army

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Sualauvi Tuimalealiifano, U.S. Special Operations Command

Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Valerio, Navy

Army Master Sgt. George Vera, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Wakefield, U.S. Special Operations Command

Master Sgt. Brian Williams, Air Force