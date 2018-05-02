Registration Opens for 2018 Virtual Military Spouse Symposium

Registration is open for the Department of Defense Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program’s second Virtual Military Spouse Symposium.

The free virtual symposium, to be held May 21-24, is designed to provide military spouses with up-to-date and relevant information related to career development, entrepreneurship, personal branding, military family well-being, employer connections and more, officials said.

The symposium is open to all military spouses seeking career advice, including first-time job seekers, stay-at-home spouses preparing to re-enter the workforce, and experienced professionals. Symposium officials said participants will learn invaluable tips specific to military spouses and walk away with actionable tactics to further their careers.

“The 2018 Virtual Military Spouse Symposium is an important opportunity for the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to connect with military spouses and educate them about the many resources and tools that are available through the Department of Defense,” said Eddy Mentzer, associate director of family readiness and well-being in DoD’s Office of Military Community and Family Policy. “Military spouses from all over the globe can join via computer, phone or tablet.”

The virtual event features more than 15 sessions designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals, which fall under the following session tracks:

-- Build Your Brand;

-- Be Your Own Boss;

-- Fill Your Job Toolbox;

-- Your Family Matters;

-- Your Career Options; and

-- Plan Your Path

“There truly is something for every military spouse who attends this virtual symposium,” said A.T. Johnston, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy. “We encourage military spouses to register for this event so they may connect with experts in employment, education and training, career coaching, as well as employers who are committed to employing military spouses.”

Military spouses can register here to make employer connections, get tips on advancing their careers, and more. Session presentations and recorded webinars will be available to view after the event.

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness, and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week. Learn more about the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program by visiting Military OneSource or speak to a career coach at 800-342-9647.