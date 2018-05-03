USNS Millinocket Marks First Navy Visit to Makassar, Indonesia

The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Millinocket departed here today, marking the Navy’s first visit to the port.

The Makassar visit served to strengthen the U.S.-Indonesia partnership, while reinforcing mutual commitment to bilateral and multilateral exercises and future port visits in Indonesia.

"The U.S. Navy's first-ever visit to Makassar is a result of the strong relationship we have with the nation and people of Indonesia," said Navy Capt. Lex Walker, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7. "Our continued visits to Makassar will enhance the U.S. Navy's operational flexibility to remain forward-deployed while providing naval presence in cooperation with our regional partners."

U.S., Indonesia Security Cooperation

The Navy continues to work closely with the Indonesian navy through annual bilateral and multilateral exercises including the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise series conducted since 1995, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training, Pacific Partnership, and the Multinational Naval Exercise Komodo.

Millinocket's visit provided the ship and crew with an opportunity to experience Indonesian culture and conduct cooperative engagements with leaders from the nearby Indonesian naval base.

"As a vital port in the eastern Java Sea, we look forward to visiting Makassar again," Walker said. "The U.S. Navy values the close partnership with the Indonesian navy, and we look forward to even more frequent port visits throughout Indonesia in the near future."

Millinocket is one of three expeditionary fast transport ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, and will continue its mission of providing rapid intra-theater transport while providing a platform for theater security cooperation exercises and engagements.