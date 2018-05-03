Mattis Hosts Pompeo and Bolton, Travels to Washington for Engagements

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis will meet regularly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton to advance the president’s national security agenda, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson said today.

Mattis hosted Pompeo and Bolton at a breakfast meeting yesterday at the Pentagon, Dana W. White told reporters.

Rhythm for Regular Engagement

The meeting was the “beginning of a rhythm for the three leaders to engage regularly” to support the national security priorities of President Donald J. Trump, White said at a Pentagon news conference.

“They are committed to forging a close and continuous relationship to collaborate and carry out the president's national security agenda,” she said. | Mattis to Meet Regularly With Pompeo, Bolton

Following the meeting, Mattis traveled home to Washington state, White said. He is speaking tonight at the Tri-Citian of the Year awards ceremony in Kennewick, Washington.

“He will emphasize the importance of community service, highlighting how Americans look out for each other and work together to make our communities better,” she said.

Further, she added, he will “underscore America's fundamental unity and the importance of service before self.”

The secretary also is scheduled to attend a veterans public forum.

The event, she explained, is an opportunity for Mattis to talk to veterans and their families, hear their concerns, and discuss issues including the civilian-military relationship and the challenges and opportunities in the transition from military to civilian life.

