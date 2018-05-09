DoD’s New Chief Information Officer Takes Oath

Dana Deasy took his oath as the Defense Department’s chief information officer here May 7, and spoke on the privilege of service.

Michael L. Rhodes, the department’s director of administration and management, swore in Deasy in the Nunn-Lugar conference room, near Defense Secretary James N. Mattis’ office. Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan was present for the new CIO’s official oath-taking ceremony, as well as Deasy’s wife, staffers and colleagues.

Deasy comes to DoD from JP Morgan Chase, where he was CIO and managed more than 40,000 information technology professionals.

As DoD’s CIO, he will be responsible for how DoD manages and uses information, communications and cybersecurity.

Deasy is no stranger to the Pentagon. “I’ve had a chance to work with people from the Pentagon [in the past], and as I’ve left [those meetings], I’ve always thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be great if, someday, there was a way I could be a part of that in a bigger way?’” he said after taking his oath.

“And thanks to people like the Deputy Secretary of Defense [Shanahan], who thought I could do the job,” the new CIO said. “

“I am absolutely thrilled to be here.”

(Follow Terri Moon Cronk on Twitter @MoonCronkDoD)