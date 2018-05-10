Spirit of Service Award Ceremony Honors 26 Civilian Employees

As part of Public Service Recognition Week across the Defense Department, 26 employees were honored with the 2018 Spirit of Service Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon today.

The award recognizes national capital region DoD and service branch personnel for their outstanding performance during the previous year.

“You’re truly inspiring in the work you do and taught me the meaning of devotion,” Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan told the honorees. “You’re an example to all of us on the contributions we should be making.

Shanahan said the responsibilities of the awardees is remarkable. As he read through the contributions, he said, he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“It’s utterly amazing what you all do,” he said. “All of us have a debt of gratitude to pay toward these individuals.”

Michael L. Rhodes, director of administration for the department’s Office of the Chief Management Officer, said competition for the awards was tremendous due to the overwhelming talents of all nominees.

Rhodes thanked the honorees for their inspired service, stating they “display the core qualities of honor, integrity and excellence in everything they do.”

The Spirit of Service Award recipients are:

Office of the Secretary of Defense

Nathan D. Ainspan

Gary E. Carlberg

Pamela Clay

David T. Mayberry

Lisa S. Peterson

Barry Schultz

Department of the Army

Cheryl L. Arnold

John L. Ball

Stefanie S. Casey

Cynthia K. Fisher

William T. Hursh

Tami H. Kim

James C. Moughon

Bernice A. Parkhill

Department of the Navy

Ray Sutton

United States Marine Corps

Janice Hill

Samuel L. Bagwell

Jonathan A. York

Department of the Air Force

Rhonda Jenkins

Christian R. Paasch

Jason A. Stanley

James E. Taylor

Richard G. Tobasco

Beverly Miller

Jeremy Leader

Rajash Patel