Syrian Democratic Forces Return Fire in Self-Defense

Syrian Democratic Forces returned fire at an unidentified aggressor near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria, around noon local time yesterday.

The hostile force engaged SDF with artillery, and SDF responded in self-defense, resulting in the destruction of an artillery piece.

“We and our partners have repeatedly emphasized our non-negotiable right to self-defense,” said British Army Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, the deputy commander for strategy and support for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

Coalition officials discussed the event with Russian counterparts via established ground and air deconfliction lines. There are no reports of casualties on either side.

The coalition remains committed to the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and to setting the conditions for follow-on stability operations.