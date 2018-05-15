Mattis, Iceland’s Foreign Minister Discuss Increased Cooperation

WASHINGTON --

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Iceland’s foreign minister at the Pentagon today to express a mutual commitment to the deepening defense relationship between the United States and Iceland, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, left, meets at the Pentagon with Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, Iceland’s foreign affairs minister, May 15, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, left, meets at the Pentagon with Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, Iceland's foreign affairs minister, May 15, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Cooperation on Arctic and NATO

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis and Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson discussed ways to increase U.S.-Iceland cooperation in the Arctic and NATO command structure reform. 

“Secretary Mattis also expressed appreciation for Iceland’s additional investment in infrastructure upgrades to support U.S. and NATO missions,” White said.