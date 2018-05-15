Mattis, Iceland’s Foreign Minister Discuss Increased Cooperation

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Iceland’s foreign minister at the Pentagon today to express a mutual commitment to the deepening defense relationship between the United States and Iceland, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

Cooperation on Arctic and NATO

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis and Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson discussed ways to increase U.S.-Iceland cooperation in the Arctic and NATO command structure reform.

“Secretary Mattis also expressed appreciation for Iceland’s additional investment in infrastructure upgrades to support U.S. and NATO missions,” White said.